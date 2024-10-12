Mather Group LLC. Sells 65 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pool were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.44.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $365.28 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

