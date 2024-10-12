Mather Group LLC. Sells 8,121 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $57,584,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145,158 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.63 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

