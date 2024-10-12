Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Trading 4.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 265,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

