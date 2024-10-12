MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
MDU Resources Group Stock Performance
MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.
