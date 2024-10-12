MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

