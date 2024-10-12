Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 60,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.