Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Down 13.2% – Time to Sell?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Approximately 156,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 248,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £1,600.96 ($2,095.22). Company insiders own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

