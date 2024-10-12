MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.98 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.66). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 356 ($4.66), with a volume of 10,267 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £74.83 million, a P/E ratio of 988.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 44.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. MIGO Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 277.78%.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

