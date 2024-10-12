MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
