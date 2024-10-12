MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

