Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TIGO opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

