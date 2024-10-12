Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $76.98 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

