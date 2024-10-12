Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $53,096,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 541.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after buying an additional 645,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 434,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

TAP stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.