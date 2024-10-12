MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,875 shares in the company, valued at $56,342,968.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,968.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in MongoDB by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MongoDB by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $292.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.54. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.