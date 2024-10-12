MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,875 shares in the company, valued at $56,342,968.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,968.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in MongoDB by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MongoDB by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $292.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.54. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

