Monks (LON:MNKS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,152.67 ($15.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,192 ($15.60). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,192 ($15.60), with a volume of 645,964 shares traded.
Monks Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,152.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,158.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 669.66 and a beta of 0.71.
About Monks
The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
