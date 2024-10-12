Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $938.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $891.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

