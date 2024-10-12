Morgan Stanley Increases Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $14.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 2.2 %

BRDG stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.05 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,554,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,511,984.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $208,547.13. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,511,984.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $52,624.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,440.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,366 shares of company stock valued at $687,133 over the last three months. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

