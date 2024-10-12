Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,324 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after acquiring an additional 255,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Mplx by 7.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,571,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 186,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

