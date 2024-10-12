Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

