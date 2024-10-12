NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.55. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 18,509 shares.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 74.98% and a negative net margin of 83.49%.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

