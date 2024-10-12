National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM opened at $60.71 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Creative Planning raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 502,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
