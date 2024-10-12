Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,515,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 239,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

