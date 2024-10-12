NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NerdWallet by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 126.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,946.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDS

NerdWallet Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NRDS opened at $11.98 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.30 million, a P/E ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.