Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $695.00 to $795.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $735.56 and last traded at $731.58. Approximately 479,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,640,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $730.29.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $310.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $684.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

