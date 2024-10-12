NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NAMS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $18.19 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $22,015,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 202,250 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $18,920,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $15,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.