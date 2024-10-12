News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in News were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of News by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in News by 3,107.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 57,512 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of News by 164.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,662 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of News by 59.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.93 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

