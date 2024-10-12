NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 72.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 151.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average is $188.87.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

