Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 31,000 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.
Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.
