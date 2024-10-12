Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NSYS opened at $12.46 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

