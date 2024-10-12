Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Price Performance
Shares of NSYS opened at $12.46 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
