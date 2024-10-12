North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Charles Park Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Park purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £48,150 ($63,015.31).

LON NAIT opened at GBX 323 ($4.23) on Friday. North American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.50 ($4.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 306.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The company has a market cap of £418.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,614.29 and a beta of 0.66.

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is -17,142.86%.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

