Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after buying an additional 210,746 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after acquiring an additional 147,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Woodward by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Woodward by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $188.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average of $167.96.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

