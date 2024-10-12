Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $92,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 145.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 437.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.20.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

