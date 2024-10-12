Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 75.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,179,000 after acquiring an additional 223,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,551 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 433,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $211.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

