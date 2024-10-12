Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $67.43.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

