Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OneMain alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OneMain by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,465,000 after buying an additional 270,207 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 64.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after buying an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 367,823 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,873,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.