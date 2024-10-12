Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,891 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $85.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

