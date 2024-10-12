Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 9,445 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $96.40.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

