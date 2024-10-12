Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.28. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 12,487 shares trading hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 718.36% and a negative net margin of 81.41%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

