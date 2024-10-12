O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Barclays cut their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on O-I Glass

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 84.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 36.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 623,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 165,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.3 %

OI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.