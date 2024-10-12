Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65, a PEG ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $45.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Omnicell by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

