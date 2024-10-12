Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

ONCT stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

