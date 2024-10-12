Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 161.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 204,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

