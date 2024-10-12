Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Research analysts predict that Organovo will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.