Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,935,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

