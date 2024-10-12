ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX during the first quarter valued at $1,639,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 135.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

