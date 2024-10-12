Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.76 and a 52-week high of C$26.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

