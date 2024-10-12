Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Nick Keher Purchases 99 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher purchased 99 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.94).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Nick Keher purchased 102 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.90).
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Nick Keher purchased 122 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($194.79).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
ONT stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.91) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
