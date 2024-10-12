Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Nick Keher Purchases 99 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher purchased 99 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.94).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 12th, Nick Keher purchased 102 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.90).
  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Nick Keher purchased 122 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($194.79).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ONT stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.91) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.69) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

