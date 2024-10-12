Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 28.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Shares of ENOV opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

