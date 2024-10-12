Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $133.42 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $138.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,046 shares of company stock worth $3,482,626. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

