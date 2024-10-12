Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 290.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.