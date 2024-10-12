Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 48.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after acquiring an additional 210,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.73.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.14. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.15%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

