Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Envestnet by 27.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENV. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE ENV opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

